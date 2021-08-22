At least 10 dead, dozens missing in Tennessee floods

Ten people are dead and approximately 40 people are missing in Humphreys County after severe flooding rocked the community Saturday, Tennessean reported.

Crews were going house to house in search of the missing people late Saturday, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told The Tennessean. Davis said the flooding event is the worst he has seen in his 28 years with the department.

Power outages and a lack of cell phone service have compounded the problems. Portable units will be brought in to help establish communication lines, Davis said.

Rural roads and highways throughout Humphreys County have washed away Saturday.

The Tennessee National Guard was deployed to the county to assist residents there after up to 12 inches of rain fell in parts of Middle Tennessee on Saturday and caused catastrophic flooding.

More than 15 inches fell in Humphreys County, prompting water rescues, flooding roadways and briefly closing a large section of Interstate 40. The Piney River also shattered record water levels, the National Weather Service Nashville reported.

A state of emergency is in effect for Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties. A flash flood warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. The severe weather spurred a tornado warning Saturday evening.

Humphreys County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards said several people were missing in a text message early Saturday afternoon.

