Iranian students shine at 2021 IOAA scientific competitions

The Iranian students won 2 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze medals and an honorary diploma in the 2021 International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA).

The scientific competitions were hosted by Colombia and were held online from November 14-19 with the participation of students from countries.

Sepehr Mizanian and Sahand Akramipour won gold medals, Tara Rezaei Khairkhah, Zahra Maleki, Mohammad Taha Jalali Nodooshan, Sahand Esmailzadeh and Amin Zamani won silver medals, Seyed Mohammad Mehdi Mousavi and Omid Reza Nazaribekaei won bronze medals while Yahya Ghasemi Souraki won an honorary diploma.

