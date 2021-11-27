Iran, Lebanon discuss expansion of academic cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides explored various ways of expanding scientific, academic and research cooperation between Iranian and Lebanese universities.



Khamehyar stressed the importance of accelerating the implementation of joint cooperation agreements between the University of Lebanon and the universities of Isfahan, Amirkabir, Ferdowsi and other Iranian universities.

He also underscored the need to develop the Persian language and literature department in this university.

Bassam Badran, for his part, pointed to the importance of holding joint symposiums and scientific conferences between the University of Lebanon and Iranian universities and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in attracting and exchanging students as well as instructors.

JB/IRN84556449