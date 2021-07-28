119 Iranian students win 43 medals at INV Members Competition

The First International Competition for Inventors and Innovators recognized as members of the Federation, INV Members, was held virtually and online from 18 to 20 July 2021.

The scientific secretary of the National Scholastic Festival of Ibn Sina said that Iranian students won a total of 43 medals including 13 gold, 20 silver, 10 bronze medals in these competitions.

115 Iranian students were registered as IFIA INV members in Geneva, Switzerland, Mehdi Rashidi Jahan added.

Each Inventor had to present their INV membership certificate, the registration form, and a 3 to 5 minutes video about the submitted invention, which helped the IFIA Jury Members evaluate the innovations more accurately and efficiently.

