Iranian students win 4 medals in Chemistry Olympiad 

The competition was held virtually in China with the participation of 84 countries.

According to the Iranian National Organization for Development of Exceptional Talents, Mohammad Hossein Barakati, Ilia Kahvand won gold medals and Seyed Amir Hossein Razavi, and Amir Mohammad Hosseini each won silver medals in the International Chemistry Olympiad.

According to the reports, the Iranian National Biology Olympiad team won 4 gold medals in the 33rd International Biology Olympiad to record first place in the world.

The 2022 World Biology Olympiad was held at Yerevan State University in Yerevan from 10-18 July.

Also, the Iranian Mathematical Olympiad team ranked 8th in the 63rd World Mathematical Olympiad held in Norway.

On the other hand, Iranian students won 2 silver and 3 bronze medals in the International Physics Olympiad.

