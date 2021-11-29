Iran, Tajikistan discuss cultural coop.

Mohammad Taghi Saberi, Ambassador of Iran to Tajikistan announced on his Instagram account that he had met and held talks with the head of Tajikistan's language and terminology committee.

The implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between Tajikistan's language and terminology committee and the Academy of Persian Language and Literature and the expansion of cooperation in the field of Iranian and Tajik culture and language were discussed in the meeting, he said.

Last week, the Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan had met with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan, Ms. Zulfiya Davlatzoda in the Tajik capital Dushanbe to discuss promoting ties in the fields of art and culture.

According to him, in the meeting, grounds for expansion of cultural and artistic relations and cooperation between the two countries, both culture and language, were reviewed.

Yesterday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi also met and held talks with his Tajik counterpart on the sidelines of the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Ashgabat.

The two sides discuss trade, cultural and economic relations between Iran and Tajikistan.

