1st conference of Persian, Spanish poets to be held next week

This conference will be held online in both Persian and Spanish languages and with the participation of 6 poets.

Hadi Saidi Kiasari from Iran, Nurali Nurzad from Tajikistan, Tania Akefi from Afghanistan, Andrés Cisnegro from Mexico, Jessica Freudenthal Ovando from Bolivia, and Victor Hugo Díaz from Chile will discuss poetic worldview.

In 2018, the Khayam Center for Iranian Studies (KCIS) was officially established by Tehran-based Allameh Tabatab'i University at the University of Nebrija in Madrid.

