Feb 12, 2022, 6:34 PM

Bahrainis take to streets against Al-Khalifa regime

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – On the anniversary of the poplar uprising against Al-Khalifa regime in Bahrain, the people staged demonstrations on Saturday despite tightened security measures.

Bahrain Mirror website has said in a report that Bahrainis took to the streets on Saturday to demonstrate against the oppressive Al-Khalifa regime.

According to the Bahraini opposition's website report, the demonstrations took place in a number of Bahraini cities on the anniversary of the poplar uprising. 

Demonstrators chanted slogans against Al-Khalifa regime and called for freedom and democracy in their country.

The protests were held in spite of tightened security by the Al-Khalifa security forces. 

The popular uprising in Bahrain began on February 14, 2011, and Bahrainis hold demonstrations every year on this day every year.

