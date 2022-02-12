Bahrainis take to streets against Al-Khalifa regime

Bahrain Mirror website has said in a report that Bahrainis took to the streets on Saturday to demonstrate against the oppressive Al-Khalifa regime.

According to the Bahraini opposition's website report, the demonstrations took place in a number of Bahraini cities on the anniversary of the poplar uprising.

Demonstrators chanted slogans against Al-Khalifa regime and called for freedom and democracy in their country.

The protests were held in spite of tightened security by the Al-Khalifa security forces.

The popular uprising in Bahrain began on February 14, 2011, and Bahrainis hold demonstrations every year on this day every year.

