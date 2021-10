"Unews" Press Agency reported of the continuation of demonstrations in Bahrain against the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime of Israel.

Demonstrators in various parts of Bahrain condemned the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime and demanded the unconditional release of political prisoners.

Protesters were carrying banners and placards condemning the compromise with the Zionist regime and the opening of the regime's embassy in Manama.

MNA/IRIB