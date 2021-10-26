  1. Politics
Oct 26, 2021, 9:30 PM

Iran responds to new UAE, Bahrain claims on 3 islands

Iran responds to new UAE, Bahrain claims on 3 islands

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – The representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly has strongly rejected the new claims of UAE and Bahraini representatives on the 3 Iranian islands.

Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly in response to the claims of the representative of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain regarding the islands of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs reiterated Iran's firm and principled position that Tehran does not recognize the existence of such a dispute between Iran and the UAE.

The Iranian diplomat in the United Nations said that The three mentioned Iranian islands are an inseparable part of Iran's territory and therefore any claim against that fact is absolutely rejected.

KI/Alam5868683

News Code 180081
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180081/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News