Iran responds to new UAE, Bahrain claims on 3 islands

Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly in response to the claims of the representative of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain regarding the islands of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs reiterated Iran's firm and principled position that Tehran does not recognize the existence of such a dispute between Iran and the UAE.

The Iranian diplomat in the United Nations said that The three mentioned Iranian islands are an inseparable part of Iran's territory and therefore any claim against that fact is absolutely rejected.

