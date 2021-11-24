Date export from East Azarbaijan hits 20,000 tons

Although date is a tropical crop with no possibility of planting in East Azarbaijan Province, it has managed to export more than 20,000 tons of date-related products, head of East Azarbaijan Agricultural Jihad Organization Akbar Fathi told journalists.

He added that date is imported to East Azarbaijan from other fertile areas of the country and then various export products are produced after being processed.

Fathi stated that East Azarbaijan has been active in date-processing for more than 12 years.

He introduced Russia as the major destination to date followed by Turkey, Armenia, Georgia and European countries.

Currently, there are 15 date processing factories in East Azarbaijan Province in Iran.

JB/5359032