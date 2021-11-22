  1. Politics
Nov 22, 2021, 4:10 PM

IAEA hopes to establish channel of direct dialogue with Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi expressed hope that he will establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue with Iran in his upcoming visit to Tehran.

In a tweet on Monday, Grossi wrote, "I'm travelling to Tehran today for meetings with Iranian officials to address outstanding questions in #Iran. I hope to establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue so the @IAEAorg can resume essential verification activities in the country."

The visit by Grossi is taking place ahead of the start of Vienna talks on the removal of the sanctions on Iran on November 29.

The last time that the IAEA chief visited Iran was in September. 

Last week, the spokesman of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said that Grossi will visit Iran on Monday and he will hold meetings with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and the head of the Iranian atomic energy organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

Earlier on Sunday, Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has reacted to the upcoming visit of the IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi to Iran. "It will be a good opportunity for the Agency and the new authorities in Iran to establish closer contacts and cooperation on issues of common interest. We wish the two sides to have productive discussions!"

