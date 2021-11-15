Speaking in his weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Turkish FM to visit Iranian counterpart, President

Referring to the Turkish Foreign Minister's visit to Tehran, Khatibzadeh said that Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will meet with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as well as Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Monday.

During this pre-arranged trip, the Iranian and Turkish officials will address bilateral, regional, and international issues.

According to Khatibzadeh, border issues and management of shared water resources will be on the agenda of the talks with the Turkish side.

Referring to the dam on the Tigris river (newly inaugurated Turkey's Ilisu Dam), he added that all downstream countries are affected by every decision at the regional and local level.

He stressed that everyone must think globally and decide jointly to tackle environmental and human issues.

Grossi set to visit Tehran to meet Iran FM, AEOI chief

Referring to the agenda of Iranian negotiators in JCPOA related talks in Vienna, the senior diplomat said that the focus of Vienna talks would be on lifting all illegal sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran.

"What is important for us is the lifting of sanctions", he reiterated.

The positions of Tehran towards the talks in Vienna are clear, he said, adding that the sanctions must be lifted effectively, and this must be verified and guaranteed.

What is important to Iran is the intention behind the US desire to return to JCPOA, Khatibzadeh said, stressing that the US must show that the sanctions imposed on Iran will be lifted effectively and verifiably.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh announced that the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has been invited to travel to Tehran and he is scheduled to meet with the Iranian Foreign Minister and the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

UK government must pay off Iran’s debt

Asked about the Iranian deputy foreign minister's recent tour to three European countries including the UK, Khatibzadeh said that most of the Tehran-London discussions were focused on bilateral issues.

The issue of paying off Iran’s debt by the UK government is one of the permanent topics of negotiations between Iran and the UK, he said,

Several times this issue has been postponed under any pretexts, however, it must be paid off by the British government, he asserted.

Tehran welcome normalization of relations between Syria, Arab nations

Elsewhere, Khatibzadeh referred to the role of Syria as one of the important actors in the Arab world, saying that today, some countries have accepted the fact that normalization relations with Syria are in the interest of all nations in the region.

Iran not only welcomes this process but also makes every effort to accelerate the resumption of relations between Syria and other Arab countries in the region, the Iranian diplomat stressed.

RHM/FAN14000824000097