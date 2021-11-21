13th Iranian gov. attaches great importance to Russia ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian received the Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Vershinin and their accompanying delegation for a meeting at the Foreign Ministry compound in Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

The Russian delegation arrived in Tehran from Damascus where they met with President Bashar Assad.

In the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized that the 13th government under President Ebrahim Raeisi pays serious attention to stable and long-standing relations between the two countries of Iran and the Russian Federation in various fields as could be seen in the exchange of high-level delegations between the two countries and the recent telephone conversation between the Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

Referring to the regional cooperation between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian described the joint cooperation between the two countries in Syria as a completely successful experience that was done while respecting the Syrian government and sovereignty.

The top Iranian diplomat also stressed the need to use the successful experience of joint cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism in Syria and use this cooperation as a role model for close cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation with the aim of playing a role in the economic area in the reconstruction of Syria and the establishment of stability in that country.

Iran-Russia cooperation within the framework of Astana format and the Syrian-Syrian talks as the only political solution to the Syrian crisis were other issues discussed by the two sides.

The Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Vershinin, for their part, conveyed the greetings by the Russian Foreign Minister to Amir-Abdollahian. They called the issues related to Syria important and, referring to their recent talks in Damascus, explained the latest situation of actions and side developments related to Syria in the international arena and with other actors.

They stressed the importance of talks and exchanges of delegations between the two countries on various issues of mutual interest in the bilateral, multilateral, and Syrian-related fields, and briefed their Iranian side on their recent talks in Damascus on the latest developments in Syria in the international arena and with other actors.

KI/Spox