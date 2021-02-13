Riyadh claims to have destroyed Yemeni drone over its sky

The Saudi coalition claimed on Saturday that it had shot down a Yemeni army drone over Abha Airport.

According to the Saudi El-Akhbariya network, the Saudi coalition also claimed that it had thwarted all drone strikes by the Yemeni army in recent days and that Yemenis were trying to target civilian positions.

This is while the Yemeni army has announced that Saudi coalition fighters are flying from Abha Airport to bomb Yemeni territory and that the targets of these drones are military.

If the Saudi coalition claims to be true, this is the third drone strike by the Yemeni army and popular committees at Abha Airport in the past few days.

The Yemeni army announced on Friday night its successful drone operation against Saudi military positions in the southwest of the country.

The Spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree in a tweet on Friday wrote that the UAV unit of the country with three drones has targeted an airport and a military base in Saudi Arabia.

