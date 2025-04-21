Iranians look up to IRGC as a shield, shelter: Bagheri

In a message on Monday, Major General Bagheri offered his congratulations on the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.

He praised the IRGC for its honorable record for defense and military capabilities, deterrent power, assistance to civilians, and promotion of the culture of resistance.

The general said Iranians regard the IRGC as their protective shield and strong shelter that has guaranteed Iran’s security and calm by generating power and expanding its deterrent preparedness.

The IRGC has prevented the enemies from making any miscalculation and has warned them against the devastating consequences of any act of aggression, the commander stated.

He also highlighted the enemy’s failure to tarnish the image of the IRGC in the public.

The heads of the arrogant powers perceive the IRGC as the major barrier to their bullying and hegemonic strategies in the world’s most sensitive region, the general stated.

The IRGC was established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran to defend the country against foreign threats and to safeguard the values and accomplishments of the revolution.

MNA