Iran envoy urges UN to put spotlight on Israeli regime crimes

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN European Headquarters in Geneva made the remarks in a meeting of ambassadors of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and members of the United Nations Research Committe of Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday to discuss crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people.

The UN Human Rights Council has a historic responsibility to prevent normalizing systematic violation of human rights by the apartheid regime of Israel, the Iranian envoy said.

The Iranian envoy urged other participants in the meeting to cry out for justice and do not allow war crimes, crimes against humanity and blatant violation of human rights to become normal throughout the world.

Given the fact that the Zionist regime continues to commit crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and other regions of the occupied land, Muslim nations called for holding an emergency session by the UN Human Rights Council, which was held on May 27, 2021, issuing a resolution against the Israeli crimes.

According to the resolution, a group of three international lawyers from South Africa, India and Australia have been tasked with reviewing Israeli crimes in Palestinian territories.

Envoys from Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Maldives, Egypt and Palestine have urged the UN body to hold Israel accountable for the crimes.

The UN body is scheduled to report on the issue in June next year.

