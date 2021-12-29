Israeli soldier wounded by Palestinian at Gaza border

Hebrew media sources announced that a Palestinian fired from inside the Gaza Strip at a point in the north of the strip, injuring a Zionist regime military force.

The Zionist was next to the Gaza border fence when he came under attack, according to the report.

However, the Israeli regime's army claimed in a statement that a jewsih settler appeared to have been injured in the shooting.

Hebrew sources claim that the injured person was a contractor for the Zionist regime's Ministry of War.

Shortly after the news came out, the Palestinian Shahab news agency reports the Zionist regime's army targeted a checkpoint in southeastern Gaza City with artilary.

Moreover, Al-Jazeera reported that several checkpoints belonging to the Palestinian resistance were targeted by the Israeli regime.

Media close to the Palestinian Resistance groups reported that no resistance forces had been injured in the Zionist artillery attack so far.

Moments later, the Zionist regime's army radio confirmed that a Zionist soldier had been wounded near the Gaza Strip.

Three Palestinian farmers were injured in the Zionist regime's artillery attack, the New Press reported.

Resistance groups based in the Gaza Strip have not yet commented on the issue.

