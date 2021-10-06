Oppressive US sanctions hinder aid to Afghan people: Iran

Iran's ambassador and Permanent Representative at the UN Office in Geneva Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh made the remarks at the 72nd session of the Executive Committee of the High Commissioner's Programme (4 – 8 October 2021), which is held at UN headquarters in Geneva to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

In his speech, the Iranian envoy stressed the need to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all the people of Afghanistan, including all ethnicities and religions, that respects human rights and behaves based on good neighborliness with neighboring countries.

He also pointed to the negative consequences of military intervention in Afghanistan and added, "The Afghan people under such circumstances deserve international understanding and support. No humanitarian aid will replace lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, and the international community must properly fulfill its responsibility to protect the Afghan people."

According to the Iranian diplomat, "The negative consequences of oppressive US sanctions affect the capabilities of host countries to support Afghan refugees and prevent the realization of the principle of humanitarian solidarity in helping the Afghan people."

Baghaei Hamaneh stressed that the unilateral US sanctions have seriously endangered a lot of the humanitarian efforts to meet the needs of Afghan refugees.

He called on the United States to be part of the solution, not the problem.

KI/5321373