New US sanctions in continuation of Trump's era policy: Iran

While condemning the new US sanctions imposed against six Iranian individuals and one entity, Saeed Khatibzadeh Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday said that the sanctioning attempt by the US government based on the false alleged interference in the US election are in continuation of the failed policy launched by the previous US President Donald Trump.

The Iranian spokesman further described the new sanctions against Islamic Republic of Iran as a desperate move.

Khatibzadeh further described the accusations of foreign interference in a United States election as unfounded which have long been used by Washington to deflect public opinion in that country..

