ISIL claims responsibility for deadly attack on Iraq’s Diyala

Eleven people, including a woman, were killed and several others were injured in a terrorist attack in the village of al-Hawash near the city of Meqdadiyah, eastern Iraq.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces, also known as Hashd al-Sha’bi, on Wednesday repelled an ISIL attack on Jurf al-Nasr in northern Babylon, Iraq.

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) said in a statement that its forces confronted ISIL's attempt to infiltrate Jurf al-Nasr area in Babylon, northern Iraq.

In recent months, attacks by the ISIL terrorist group have increased, especially in an area known as the "Death Triangle" between the provinces of Kirkuk, Saladin and Diyala.

MA/5337824