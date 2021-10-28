  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 28, 2021, 10:20 AM

ISIL claims responsibility for deadly attack on Iraq’s Diyala

ISIL claims responsibility for deadly attack on Iraq’s Diyala

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – ISIL terrorist group on Thursday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a village in Diyala province, eastern Iraq.

Eleven people, including a woman, were killed and several others were injured in a terrorist attack in the village of al-Hawash near the city of Meqdadiyah, eastern Iraq.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces, also known as Hashd al-Sha’bi, on Wednesday repelled an ISIL attack on Jurf al-Nasr in northern Babylon, Iraq.

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) said in a statement that its forces confronted ISIL's attempt to infiltrate Jurf al-Nasr area in Babylon, northern Iraq.

In recent months, attacks by the ISIL terrorist group have increased, especially in an area known as the "Death Triangle" between the provinces of Kirkuk, Saladin and Diyala.

MA/5337824

News Code 180122
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180122/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News