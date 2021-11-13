2 security forces killed in northwest Pakistan explosion

Two policemen were killed on Saturday in Bajaur tribal district after an improvised explosive device (IED) was triggered during a routine patrol, the Pakistani Dawn website said.

Bajaur's District Police Officer (DPO) Samad Khan told Dawn that the police officers were deployed near Raghagan Dam when the IED got set off at around 10:30 am.

The bodies were transferred to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital while the police had started a search operation in the area and set up an additional check post.

Another explosion took place near a police mobile in Quetta later in the day in which seven people, including a police official, were injured, the report added.

On October 16, the body of a policeman earlier reported as missing was found in the Alizai area of Khar tehsil in Bajaur.

In August, two policemen were injured when suspected criminals hurled a grenade at a police party during a raid on a house in Khar.

JB/PR