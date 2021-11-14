Plane crash in Lake Michigan of US leaves 4 killed

The plane went down at an airport on Beaver Island, located west of Mackinaw City, according to the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, Associated Press reported.

The identities of the people on the plane weren’t immediately released, and there was no initial indication of the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Coast Guard district that serves the Great Lakes region tweeted that aircrew members conducted a medical evacuation of a man and an 11-year-old girl. They were taken to a hospital in Petoskey.

The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix on Michigan's lower peninsula, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

