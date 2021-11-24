Iran, Iraq stress broadening bilateral sports cooperation

In the meeting, Seyed-Reza Salehi Amiri said that Iran and Iraq share many similarities and voiced the readiness of Iran to expand bilateral cooperation in sports, especially in the field of fencing.

Kaikavous Saeedi, the Secretary-General of Iran's National Olympic Committee, who was also present in the meeting pointed to the Iranian capabilities in the field of fencing sport, saying, "Had it not been for our bad luck at Tokyo Olympics, we would have won medals."

Saeedi further expressed hope that the fencing cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad will expand after signing a memorandum of understanding.

Also, Fazlullah Bagherzadeh, President of Iran's Fencing Federation and Vice President of the National Olympic Committee pointed to the holding of a joint training camp between national fencing teams of Iran and Iraq at the National Olympic Academy in Tehran and added, "With the cooperation and support of the National Olympic Committee, the training joint session was held today, which was its last day. Today, with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, a new chapter of bilateral cooperation in fencing will begin, which will bring good results for both countries."

The President of the Iraqi Fencing Federation expressed his gratitude to the National Olympic Committee and the Iranian Fencing Federation, saying, "The camp we held in Tehran was very helpful and we are trying to have wider cooperation in other sports, considering the technical and sports capabilities and capacities in the friendly and neighboring country of Iran by signing a memorandum on understanding."

