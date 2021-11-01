ISIL terrorist team dismantled in western Iraq

According to Mawazin News, Yahya Rasoul said on Monday that members of a team of the ISIL terrorist group were identified and arrested in Al-Anbar Province.

The spokesman said that the terrorist ISIL team was dismantled in Al-Fallujah and Ramadi.

He declared that at the order of the commander of military forces, anti-terrorism operations and intelligent efforts against the ISIL terrorist group will continue.

Meanwhile, Yahya Rasoul said that another ISIL terrorist was captured in the Abu Ghraib region near the capital Baghdad.

Moreover, the public relations department of the Iraqi Intelligence Service said in a statement that as many as 13 wanted terrorists were arrested in Nineveh Province. The statement added that the detained terrorist confessed in the interrogations they were affiliated with the ISIL terrorist group.

