  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 2, 2021, 1:05 PM

Iraqi army arrest 5 ISIL terrorists in Nineveh

Iraqi army arrest 5 ISIL terrorists in Nineveh

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Iraqi army forces identified and arrested five ISIL elements during a large-scale operation in Nineveh province.

As the Iraqi army continues counter-terrorist operations in different parts of the country, its military forces have launched new operations against ISIL terrorists in Nineveh province.

According to an Iraqi source, the army forces smashed the positions of Takfiri terrorists in the province. They have identified and arrested 5 ISIL elements in this operation.

It is noteworthy to say that Iraqi security forces recently confiscated large quantities of rockets belonging to ISIL terrorists during a large-scale operation in Saladin province.

RHM/5341815

News Code 180289
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180289/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News