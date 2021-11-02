Iraqi army arrest 5 ISIL terrorists in Nineveh

As the Iraqi army continues counter-terrorist operations in different parts of the country, its military forces have launched new operations against ISIL terrorists in Nineveh province.

According to an Iraqi source, the army forces smashed the positions of Takfiri terrorists in the province. They have identified and arrested 5 ISIL elements in this operation.

It is noteworthy to say that Iraqi security forces recently confiscated large quantities of rockets belonging to ISIL terrorists during a large-scale operation in Saladin province.

