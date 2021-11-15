Call for specialized workshops of 15th Verite Film Festival

The director of research and development of the Center for the Development of Documentary and Experimental Cinema said the call of workshop seminars and master classes of the 15th edition of the Cinéma Vérité festival will be announced in the coming days.

Seyed Majid Rahimi said, "We are coordinating with several Iranian and foreign filmmakers for holding such meetings."

Rahimi said, "The topic of these workshop seminars will be determined in consultation with the coaches of these sessions."

He added that documentary filming, crisis documentary, hybrid documentary, filmmaking and documentary editing and… are some of the topics of the master classes of this edition of the festival.

Rahimi stated that registration for specialized workshops will begin soon on the festival portal, adding, "Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the workshops will be held online as it was last year."

Presided by Hamidi-Moqadam, the 15th edition of “Cinema Verite” is slated to be held in Tehran from Dec 6-16, 2021.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Centre (DEFC) organizes the annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival has several sections including National, International, Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani Award, Martyr Avini Prize, Special Screenings, Portrait, Mirror of a festival, Focus on a country, Panorama, Workshop, and Doc Market.

