Biden unable to guarantee US will not repeat JCPOA exit

On Wednesday, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in a series of tweets, in reaction to the recent remarks by the US officials, wrote, “Invitation for negotiations during the [Iraqi imposed]war and now have alarming similarities: Saddam’s attacks continued, sanctions continued and some part of Iran remained under the occupation of the enemy. Iran’s economy was held hostage. Soldiers were defending on the frontlines, scientists were continuing their legal activities."

"There was no sign punishing the aggressor,” the top Iranian security official said.

Shamkhani further added, "The US president has no authority is not willing to provide any guarantees [the US will not leave the JCPOA again.'

"The difference between today and the days of war: thanks to the Revolution, power, and capability of Iran's fully-fledged resistance is indigenous, constant and based on internal capacities."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Tuesday in a series of tweets that while the White House calls for negotiations with Iran and claims to be ready to return to JCPOA, it imposes new sanctions on Iranian individuals & entities, in an apparent reference to Washington's move in imposing sanctions on six Iranian individuals and entities on Thursday.

MA/FNA14000812000332