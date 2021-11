Arman-e Melli:

US act of piracy against Iran oil tanker fails

Asia:

Iranian teacher wins at Varkey Foundation

Ebtekar:

US operation of stealing Iran oil fails in Sea of Oman

Etemad:

IRGC thwarts US operation of stealing Iran oil tanker

Etela'at:

IRGC prevents US from stealing Iranian oil tanker

Iran:

US failure in Oman Sea

Kayhan:

IRGC thwarts US piracy in Sea of Oman

