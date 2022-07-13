Iraqi forces arrest dangerous ISIL leader in N Ramadi

The Operation Command of Al Anbar province, affiliated with the Iraqi army, announced the arrest of a dangerous ISIL leader in northern Ramadi city.

According to the report, the arrested ISIL leader is one of the most important elements of ISIL remnants in Al Anbar province who was responsible for carrying out numerous terrorist operations against Iraqi security forces.

Iraqi security forces have launched a large-scale operation in various provinces in the west part of the country and killed or arrested a large number of remnants of the ISIL terrorist group.

During these operations, many hideouts of this terrorist group have been discovered and destroyed by Iraqi army forces.

MA/5537365