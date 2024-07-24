Iran condemns UN rapporteur's report

In a statement on Wednesday, Nasser Kan’ani said Javaid Rehman, the outgoing UN rapporteur, who has been misappropriating his position to serve the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), has pursued the policies of the terror group in the final days of his tenure.

Kan’ani underlined that the allegations raised by Rehman lack credibility and are totally rejected, according to a Press TV report.

The Iranian diplomat went on to lament the fact that Rehman has easily abused the UN position to publish false stories.

“UN officials, specifically the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), are legally responsible to prevent the exploitation and chances for the pursuit of biased personal or collective objectives against countries,” Kan’ani said.

He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the legal right to object to such wrong approach in certain human rights institutions.

“Enemies of the Iranian nation, who have failed to bring the people to their knees through terrorism, promotion of cruel economic sanctions, and other coercive measures cannot burnish their dismal record of anti-human and terrorist activities by means of abusing international organizations and distorting realities,” Kan’ani stated.

Experience has proved over the past few decades that enemies of the Iranian nation have been disgraced, and that the Iranians’ honorable strive for national progress and authority continues apace, the Iranian diplomat emphasized.

In his last report on Iran dated July 17, Rehman called for an international mechanism to investigate what he called “atrocity crimes” in Iran, including “summary, arbitrary and extra-judicial executions."

The UN rapporteur, whose mandate ends on July 31, called for an international mechanism to investigate and prosecute those responsible.

MNA