Iran MINEX 2021 kicks off in Tehran

In this edition of the exhibition, 215 domestic companies and 35 foreign companies from 22 countries including Italy, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, China, Russia and Turkey will showcase their latest mining and mineral achievements.

This exhibition creates an opportunity for experts and investors to introduce the potentials and capabilities of their companies and also make the necessary investments in these areas.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is home to 81 mining and mineral products in a way that Iran’s proven iron ore reserves hit 2.7 billion tons, accounting for a 0.8 percent share of the world’s total reserves.

It should be noted that Iran MINEX 2021 will run until Nov. 04.

