Iran attends Russian international exhibition of chemicals

The 45thinternational exhibition of chemicals, pesticides, toxins and laboratory equipment is underway in Moscow with the participation of hundreds of reputable companies from 16 countries.

An Iranian-Russian company active in the field of laboratory chemicals, pesticides, pesticides and related equipment production also participated in the 45th edition of this exhibition.

According to the representative of the Iranian-Russian company, these two companies have been cooperating for about six years in the field of chemical laboratory material, agricultural toxins, pesticides and production of related equipment.

JB/IRIB3261881