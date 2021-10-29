Raeisi felicitates Turkey on National Day

Addressing his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a message on the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated him on Republic Day of Turkey, and he expressed hope that the long-standing and friendly relations between the two countries would further expand.

"Mr. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, I cordially congratulate your Excellency and the honorable people of your country on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Turkey", Raeisi said in the message.

Raeisi further said, "the long-standing and friendly relations between the two countries, which are based on mutual respect, should further expand through joint constant consultations and the officials of the two countries in line with the interests of the two nations and consolidating peace, stability, and tranquility in the region."

"I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the neighbouring and friendly people of the Federal Republic of Turkey prosperity and wealth", he added.

