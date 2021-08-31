Raeisi congratulate Malaysian officials on National Day

Referring to the Islamic, cultural, economic and political commonalities between the two countries of Iran and Malaysia, Raeisi in a message to the Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressed hope that the friendly relations between the two countries would be further expanded in order to ensure the interests of the two friendly nations.

He also wished health and success to the Prime Minister of Malaysia and prosperity and felicity to the people of the country.

In another message to the King of Malaysia Abdullah of Pahang, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi expressed hoped that "In the light of the will of the leaders of Iran and Malaysia, we will see evermore strengthening of the fraternal and friendly relations in order to ensure the interests of the two nations and strengthen the position of the Islamic Ummah."

"I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the people of Malaysia prosperity and felicity," the President added.

