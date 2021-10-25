  1. Politics
Oct 25, 2021, 6:37 PM

Gen. Bagheri:

Iran has grown stronger despite pressures since revolution

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri has said that despite all the pressures of the enemy, the Islamic Republic has become stronger since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Major General Bagheri made the remarks on a visit to Supreme National Defense University in Tehran on Monday.

"Over the past four decades, utmost efforts have been made to implement the rules of Islam and religious laws," according to the senior Iranian general. 

"Nearly 43 years have passed since the Islamic Revolution, and despite all the pressures that the arrogant world has put on our country during these years, thank God, the Islamic system has become stronger day by day, has moved forward and tried to solve its problems. We are much stronger now," Major General Bagheri added.

