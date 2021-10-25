Over 1 ton of illicit drugs seized in SE Iran

The Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said on Monday that following the intelligence activities of the anti-narcotics police officers of Iranshahr and Khash, an armed and organized drug-trafficking gang that intended to transfer a large consignment of narcotics from the mentioned cities to the center of the country, were identified and arrested.

The gang members, who found themselves surrounded by police forces, fired at police members, regardless of the police order to stop, he added.

During a clash between police forces and smugglers, two of them have been arrested and the rest of them fled to the highlands of the area, Taheri said.

According to the police chief, 1,118 kg of various narcotics, consisting of 964 kg of opium, 129 kg of hashish, and 24 kg of crystal were seized.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

