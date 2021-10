According to Ali Jamadi, out of the mentioned amount, 680 kilograms of opium were discovered through intelligence measures taken by the intelligence officers of Bushehr Province in Kangan County.

Saying that the mentioned narcotics were seized on October 16 and 17, he added that 310 kilograms of opium were also seized in Assaluyeh city.

In these operations, 2 vehicles were seized and two smugglers were also arrested, he said.

