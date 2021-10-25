Sudan security forces detain PM Hamdok, ministers (+VIDEO)

Security forces in Sudan have moved Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to an unknown location after he refused to issue a statement in support of an ongoing coup, the information ministry said, as soldiers also rounded up several members of the country’s civilian leadership.

The ministry’s statement on Monday came hours after Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV said security forces had besieged the prime minister’s home and placed him under house arrest.

“After he refused to be a part of the coup, a force from the army detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and took him to an unidentified location,” the ministry statement said.

Family sources told Al-Jazeera the other civilian officials taken into custody include Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, and the governor of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, Ayman Khalid.

Some witnesses said internet services appeared to be down in the capital, Khartoum.

Videos released on social media show the unrest in the streets of Sudan. A number of people living in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, have also taken to the streets to protest the attempted military coup.

