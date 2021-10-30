Iran urges all Sudanese parties to comprehensive dialogue

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said regarding the recent developments in Sudan, the Islamic Republic of Iran is carefully monitoring these developments.

He added that it is clear that the suspicious events in recent days in Sudan will not be of any help in the process of democratic transition in the country.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that the undemocratic removal of part of the governing body has ignored the will of the Sudanese people and would not meet the goals pursued by the Sudanese people.

Khatibzadeh added that there are signs of effective interference of foreign agents in these developments so that Zionist currents do not hide the fact that they are pleased with these actions.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the need for vigilance of the Sudanese governing council and urges all internal parties in the country to join a comprehensive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

ZZ/MFA