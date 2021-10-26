7 killed, 140 injured in protests against Sudan military coup

Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday (Oct 25) and a health ministry official said seven people were killed by gunfire and 140 injured in clashes between soldiers and street protesters, the Straits Times reported.

The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been established to guide the country to democracy following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago.

Burhan announced a state of emergency, saying the armed forces needed to protect safety and security. He promised to hold elections in July 2023 and hand over to an elected civilian government then.

ZZ/PR