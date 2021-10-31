Sudan expels British ambassador to Khartoum

Current Sudanese officials on Sunday set a 21-day deadline for the UK envoy to leave the country.

This comes as the UK envoy to Sudan has told earlier that the UK strongly condemns the recent actions of the Sudanese army.

The commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces has expelled the ambassadors in the United States, the European Union, and France, for condemning the Sudanese military coup, a Sudanese military official announced last Thursday.

Six Sudanese diplomats were expelled for supporting Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following a military coup in the country.

On Wednesday, the African Union announced its decision to suspend Sudan from the bloc’s activities until the restoration of the country’s civilian-led transitional government, while the Word Bank froze aid and the United States paused $700m in emergency assistance. Several Western embassies in Khartoum also said they will keep recognizing deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his cabinet as “the constitutional leaders of the transitional government” of Sudan.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan last Monday dissolved the transitional government and the Sovereign Council, the country’s top ruling body, as soldiers arrested several senior officials, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Despite the declaration of a state of emergency, tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters poured into the streets of Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman. The demonstrations were met with gunfire by the security forces, with at least seven people killed and dozens more wounded, according to health sources.

