2 Iranian drivers detained in Azerbaijan not freed: spox

While reports earlier today, particularly by Bloomberg, said that the Republic of Azerbaijan had freed the 2 Iranian drivers that had been detained a few weeks ago by Azeri forces on the transit road in Azeri territories in Karabakh, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the Republic of Azerbaijan has freed two Iranian inmates to serve the rest of their sentence in their country.

Meanwhile, Khatibzadeh added, "The results of consultations to release the two other Iranian drivers detained by the Azerbaijani government will be announced later."

