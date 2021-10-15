Iran rejects Azeri president’s new surprising claims

Saeed Khatibzadeh said such media accusations are only in the interests of the Zionist regime to affect the brotherly relations between the two nations of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic.

Emphasizing the leading role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against drug trafficking, Khatibzadeh stressed that thousands of martyrs and wounded Iranians during the past four decades in the fight against this ominous phenomenon are just a part of the committed and continuous efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran on this path which have been approved by relevant international institutions over and over again.

Stressing strong relations between Iranian and Azeri nations, Khatibzadeh said unfortunately, it seems that despite the private and positive messages received from Baku in different calls, there is an intention on the part of Baku to make baseless media statements, which, of course, will be answered in a due manner.

In a virtual meeting with the CIS leaders, Aliev claimed in an unrealistic statement that Armenia, in collusion with Iran, used the former occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan to smuggle drugs into Europe for about 30 years.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also rejected these allegations and stressed Iran-Armenia cooperation in fighting narcotics.

MNA/MFA