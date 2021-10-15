Iran warns Aliyev of traps laid by devils

In a tweet on Friday, Ali Shamkhani reacted to Ilham Aliyev's surprising new allegations against Iran. "Ignoring the principles and requirements of the neighborhood and making false and unconstructive statements is not a sign of good faith and prudence."

"Accusing a country that the international community recognizes it as a hero of the fight against drugs has no effect but discrediting the speaker's words," he added.

He warned the president of Azerbaijan of traps laid by devils.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also strongly rejected the new astonishing allegations made by Azeri President Ilham Aliyev against Iran at the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States, calling them fabricated.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said such media accusations are only in the interests of the Zionist regime to affect the brotherly relations between the two nations of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic.

In a virtual meeting with the CIS leaders, Aliev claimed in an unrealistic statement that Armenia, in collusion with Iran, used the former occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan to smuggle drugs into Europe for about 30 years.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also rejected these allegations and stressed Iran-Armenia cooperation in fighting narcotics.

