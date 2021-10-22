Raeisi visits Ardabil as 8th destination of provincial trips

The northern province of Ardabil is the eighth destination for President Ebrahim Raeisi and his accompanying delegation as part of his regular visits to different provinces.

According to the official website of the presidency, President Raeisi's plane landed at the airport of the border city of Parsabad on Friday morning, and he was welcomed by the representative of the Leader to Ardabil Province, the Governor-General and senior local officials upon arrival.

Ayatollah Raiesi is accompanied by his Chief of Staff, and the ministers of energy, agricultural jihad, economic affairs and finance, and cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts.

Visiting construction and infrastructure projects, meeting with elites, martyrs' families and various groups of the people, attending the Administrative Council, and holding a press conference are among the President's plans during this trip.

According to "President.ir" website, the president visited the Ardabil Railway project on Friday as part of his provincial trip plans to Ardabil on Friday afternoon.

Raeisi met with the nomads and farmers of Fathali village in the province where nomads and farmers expressed their happiness over the President's presence in the area and shared their local and personal problems and concerns with him.

Moreover, during his visit to the construction project of the second lane of Parsabad-Ardabil road, Raeisi was briefed by the project managers on the construction and completion process.

The President visited the Moghan Agro-Industrial Complex, and stressed the government's support for the development of this large agricultural complex.

