President Raeisi arrives in Mazandaran,vows tackling problems

President Raeisi arrived at Sari International Airport in the northern Province of Mazandaran on Friday morning and was welcomed by senior officials of this province.

More than 15 Iranian ministers are accompanying president Raeisi on his 17th provincial visit after taking office in June 2021.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the president hailed the capacities and potentials of Mazandaran as a provincial producer of agricultural products in the country.

Referring to God-given blessings of the sea, forests, fertile soil in Mazandaran, he said that this province ranks first, second and third in the country in agricultural products and in many fields.

"We are also witnessing serious shortages and problems in the province", he also said, adding that in today's meeting solving the problems of the province will be discussed and decisions will be made.

RHM/5444085