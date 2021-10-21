Promoting trade with neighboring states Iran's top priority

Speaking on Thursday in a meeting with a group of exporters on the National Day of Export, President Raeisi said that developing and promoting export with neighboring states is the top priority of his administration.

During the meeting, 18 exporters voiced their views and problems facing their activities and expressed hope that change in attitude that is felt in the field of exports and production will deepen and continue in the 13th government.

The President also described the holding of this meeting on the National Export Day as a message of government support for exports and production, saying, "The development of trade with neighbors and countries in the region is a priority of the 13th government's foreign policy and an appropriate mechanism to follow and implement this policy has been designed and become operational in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs".

He also stressed moving from selling raw materials to export of high value-added products, reviewing and strengthening the road, rail, sea and air transport sector as the important issues that the government wants to facilitate with the aim of strengthening and supporting exports.

MA/President.ir