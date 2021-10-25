Iran, Pakistan to increase cooperation on military training

The deputy commander of the Iranian Army for Training Affairs Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh said in a meeting with the Director of Naval Training Department of Pakistani Army Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt that "We seek to develop diplomatic relations and friendship with Pakistan through military training cooperation."

Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh also said necessary preparations for signing military training agreements between the armies of the two countries will be discussed during the visit of the Pakistani military delegation to Iran.

Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt, for his part, said, "The main purpose of the visit to Iran is to increase cooperation between the two countries in the field of military training."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan are two neighboring and brotherly countries, and I hope that this meeting will increase the level of cooperation between us in the field of training," he added.

Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt, Director of Naval Training Department of Pakistani Army, and his accompanying delegation paid a visit to Imam Ali Officers' University in Tehran on Monday.

