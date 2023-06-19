Iran navy chief tours Pakistan to discuss maritime security

Upon arrival at the international airport in Islamabad, the Iranian delegation was welcomed by a group of Pakistani Navy officials.

While attending the headquarters of the Pakistan Navy in Islamabad, Admiral Irani is going to meet with Chief of the Pakistan's Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

The expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of maritime security, training and exchange of delegations will be among the most important topics in the talks between the Iranian delegation and the Pakistani military officials.

Holding meetings with Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir, chief of Pakistan's army, Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, the commander of the Pakistan Air Force and paying a visit to some naval centers in Islamabad and Karachi will be among the plans of this visit.

